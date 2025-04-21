Left Menu

Fire Erupts Amid Strike at Howrah Chemical Factory

A fire erupted at a chemical factory in Domjur, Howrah, with no casualties reported. The blaze, occurring during a workers' strike, was brought under control by 18 fire tenders. Officials are conducting a cooling operation and investigating the cause.

Kolkata | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:51 IST
Fire Erupts Amid Strike at Howrah Chemical Factory
A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Domjur, Howrah, on Monday afternoon, causing a stir in the region. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far, according to officials.

At least 18 fire tenders responded to the incident, arriving promptly to bring the blaze, first noticed around 2 pm, under control. A high-ranking officer from Domjur police station confirmed the firefighting efforts were successful.

The factory had been on a production halt due to an ongoing workers' strike. As a result, some officers working inside managed to escape safely, while the agitating workers outside the factory fled the scene upon the fire's eruption. A cooling operation is currently underway, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

