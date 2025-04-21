Revolutionizing Delhi Metro: Faster Commutes with 'Galloping Trains'

In a bid to enhance the efficiency of the Delhi Metro, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal proposed implementing 'galloping trains' to expedite travel. By selecting only certain stops along a metro route, these trains aim to reduce commute times considerably.

During the 'Urban Transportation' session at the 17th Civil Services Day, the minister emphasized the necessity of restructuring train operations. With the upgrade of signaling infrastructure, different train combinations could cater to varying commuting needs along the same line, thus alleviating congestion.

The minister also introduced the idea of facilitating cargo transport during peak hours, a move that aligns with his vision of reducing commuting distances and fostering a 'walk-to-work' culture. Discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi are anticipated to further these initiatives.

