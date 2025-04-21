Left Menu

Revolutionizing Delhi Metro: Faster Commutes with 'Galloping Trains'

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal proposed 'galloping trains' for the Delhi Metro, suggesting a mix of trains that skip certain stations for faster commutes. This upgrade could significantly reduce travel times and includes potential for cargo services during peak hours, alongside promoting a 'walk-to-work' culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance the efficiency of the Delhi Metro, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal proposed implementing 'galloping trains' to expedite travel. By selecting only certain stops along a metro route, these trains aim to reduce commute times considerably.

During the 'Urban Transportation' session at the 17th Civil Services Day, the minister emphasized the necessity of restructuring train operations. With the upgrade of signaling infrastructure, different train combinations could cater to varying commuting needs along the same line, thus alleviating congestion.

The minister also introduced the idea of facilitating cargo transport during peak hours, a move that aligns with his vision of reducing commuting distances and fostering a 'walk-to-work' culture. Discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi are anticipated to further these initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

