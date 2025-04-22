Left Menu

Supreme Court Weighs Obamacare's Future, Health News Briefs

This news summary includes discussions on the legality of Obamacare's preventive care, health impacts of pollution in India, Walgreens' opioid settlement, coal miners' black lung disease, and advances in breast cancer treatment. Key issues highlight challenges in healthcare and regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 02:25 IST
Supreme Court Weighs Obamacare's Future, Health News Briefs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court deliberated the legality of a crucial Obamacare provision that mandates health insurers to cover preventive care like cancer screenings without cost to patients. The federal government appealed a lower court's ruling about the composition of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force.

In West Virginia, former coal miner Josh Cochran battles advanced black lung disease, a result of occupational hazards exacerbated by policy shifts under the Trump administration aimed at reviving the coal industry. His story underscores the human cost of regulatory rollbacks.

At India's Byrnihat, ranked the world's most polluted town by Swiss Group IQAir, residents suffer from respiratory issues due to high pollution levels. The industrial town, otherwise known for its natural beauty, is a health hazard zone for its inhabitants, including young Sumaiya Ansari.

Walgreens has settled a legal dispute involving unlawful opioid prescriptions with a $300 million payment to U.S. prosecutors. The settlement includes provisions for additional payments if the company undergoes major structural changes before 2032.

Gilead Sciences announced promising results from a study on Trodelvy combined with Keytruda, showing slowed progression in patients with a certain aggressive breast cancer type. This marks a significant development in cancer treatment options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

