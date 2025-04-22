Left Menu

Unlocking the Dream: The Science Behind Lucid Sleep

Researchers at Radboud University Medical Center found unique brain activity linked to lucid dreaming, indicating conscious experience can arise in sleep. The study offers insights into this intricate state of consciousness, laying groundwork for therapeutic applications and challenging traditional views of sleep and wakefulness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 13:56 IST
Unlocking the Dream: The Science Behind Lucid Sleep
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A team of researchers has identified distinct brain activity associated with lucid dreaming, where an individual is conscious that they are dreaming within the dream itself. This discovery suggests that consciousness can emerge even while asleep, they announced.

Conducted by an international team led by Radboud University Medical Center, The Netherlands, the research compiled data from various sleep laboratories to amass the largest dataset for this exploration. The findings, featured in the Journal of Neuroscience, provide a deeper understanding of lucid dreaming, challenging the conventional binary views of sleep and wakefulness.

Lucid dreaming, closely linked with REM sleep, feels vividly real and often allows some control over the narrative. The study found that during such dreams, there is a reduced intensity of gamma waves and lower levels of beta activity in certain brain regions. These findings could deepen understanding of perception, memory processing, and self-awareness during such dreams, which can have therapeutic effects on conditions like depression and anxiety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025