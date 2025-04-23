China's Shenzhou-20 Soars: A Celestial Push

China is preparing to launch its Shenzhou-20 mission, with three astronauts destined for the Tiangong space station. Scheduled for liftoff at 5:17 p.m. local time on Thursday, the mission aims to complete an in-orbit rotation with the Shenzhou-19 crew, who are expected back on April 29.

In a separate astronomical discovery, scientists have identified a rocky planet with a comet-like tail, observed disintegrating near its star. The planet's surface is vaporized by stellar heat, leaving a trail of mineral dust approximately 5.6 million miles long.

This discovery is significant as it encapsulates the fate of worlds beyond our solar system. Remarkably, only four such planets have been documented in this disintegrative state, making it a rare window into the life cycle of exoplanets.

(With inputs from agencies.)