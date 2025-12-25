Astronauts' Dental Health: An Essential Pre-Flight Criterion

On a fascinating note about space travel, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla underscored the importance of dental health for astronauts. Recalling his preparation for the recent Axiom-4 mission, he revealed that he had two wisdom teeth extracted before his journey, since spacecraft lack dental facilities.

Speaking at IIT Bombay, Shukla shared the stage with Group Captain Prasanth Nair and Group Captain Angad Pratap, who are shortlisted for the country's first human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan. They discussed why Indian Air Force test pilots are prime candidates for space missions.

The event also touched upon the rigorous selection process for the Gaganyaan mission, involving psychological and physical evaluations. Such measures ensure astronauts are well-prepared for any unforeseen challenges, like medical emergencies, during their time in orbit.

