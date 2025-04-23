Left Menu

Crushing Climate Change: Mati Carbon Rocks the Global Stage

Mati Carbon, an Indian company, won a $50 million prize in the XPRIZE Carbon Removal competition for its innovative method of using crushed rocks to absorb carbon dioxide. The competition, funded by Elon Musk's foundation, aims to address climate change by developing scalable carbon removal technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:08 IST
Crushing Climate Change: Mati Carbon Rocks the Global Stage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

An Indian enterprise, Mati Carbon, has clinched the $50 million grand prize in a renowned global competition designed to tackle climate change. Funded by the Musk Foundation, the XPRIZE Carbon Removal competition attracted more than 1,300 teams, focusing on innovative carbon-removal technologies.

Mati Carbon's winning method employs crushed rock on agricultural fields to help remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, offering a cost-effective and sustainable solution to global warming. This approach not only aids in combating climate change but also supports small farmers affected by extreme weather events.

The XPRIZE initiative highlights the need for scalable carbon-removal solutions worldwide, as scientists emphasize the simultaneous necessity of reducing emissions and removing existing carbon. While XPRIZE explores other climate-related contests, Mati Carbon's approach stands out for its potential global impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025