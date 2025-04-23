Crushing Climate Change: Mati Carbon Rocks the Global Stage

An Indian enterprise, Mati Carbon, has clinched the $50 million grand prize in a renowned global competition designed to tackle climate change. Funded by the Musk Foundation, the XPRIZE Carbon Removal competition attracted more than 1,300 teams, focusing on innovative carbon-removal technologies.

Mati Carbon's winning method employs crushed rock on agricultural fields to help remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, offering a cost-effective and sustainable solution to global warming. This approach not only aids in combating climate change but also supports small farmers affected by extreme weather events.

The XPRIZE initiative highlights the need for scalable carbon-removal solutions worldwide, as scientists emphasize the simultaneous necessity of reducing emissions and removing existing carbon. While XPRIZE explores other climate-related contests, Mati Carbon's approach stands out for its potential global impact.

