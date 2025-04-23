Inferno in the Pines: New Jersey's Forest Fire Battle

A raging wildfire swept across New Jersey's Pine Barrens, forcing evacuations and road closures, authorities said Wednesday. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service revealed that over 1,300 structures were at risk, with roughly 3,000 residents displaced as a precaution before evacuation orders were lifted.

The fire led to the temporary shutdown of Garden State Parkway's seven-mile stretch, though it has since reopened. Officials said the blaze consumed more than 13 square miles of land, predominantly within the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area, and was about 10% contained as of Tuesday night.

Power was cut for 25,000 customers by Jersey Central Power and Light Company. The fire originated amid harsh drought conditions, which were slightly alleviated by recent spring rains. Evacuee Debi Schaffer described the harrowing situation as "like a war zone" in her neighborhood. The cause of the fire is under investigation, with no current reports of injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)