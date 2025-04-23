Left Menu

Inferno in the Pines: New Jersey's Forest Fire Battle

A fast-moving wildfire blazed through New Jersey's Pine Barrens, prompting evacuations and highway closures. Though no injuries were reported, the fire threatened 1,300 structures and led to the power being cut for 25,000 customers. The blaze remains partially contained, with ongoing investigations into its cause.

Barnegattownship | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A raging wildfire swept across New Jersey's Pine Barrens, forcing evacuations and road closures, authorities said Wednesday. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service revealed that over 1,300 structures were at risk, with roughly 3,000 residents displaced as a precaution before evacuation orders were lifted.

The fire led to the temporary shutdown of Garden State Parkway's seven-mile stretch, though it has since reopened. Officials said the blaze consumed more than 13 square miles of land, predominantly within the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area, and was about 10% contained as of Tuesday night.

Power was cut for 25,000 customers by Jersey Central Power and Light Company. The fire originated amid harsh drought conditions, which were slightly alleviated by recent spring rains. Evacuee Debi Schaffer described the harrowing situation as "like a war zone" in her neighborhood. The cause of the fire is under investigation, with no current reports of injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

