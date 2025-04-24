Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Gold Mine Collapse in Congo Claims Lives

At least 10 people have died following a gold mine collapse in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The incident, linked to poor construction and maintenance, highlights ongoing conflicts over mineral resources. Talks in Qatar offer a potential path to peace amidst the region's turbulence.

Tragedy Strikes: Gold Mine Collapse in Congo Claims Lives
A tragic incident unfolded in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo as a gold mine collapse claimed the lives of at least 10 individuals, according to the rebel-appointed governor of South Kivu province.

M23 rebels, responsible for seizing the region's major cities, have exacerbated a longstanding conflict fueled by the aftermath of Rwanda's 1994 genocide and the ongoing battle for Congo's rich mineral resources.

The recent talks in Qatar between M23 and Congo's government have sparked hope for peace. However, the tragedy at the Luhihi mine, attributed to reckless construction practices, underscores the dire safety conditions prevalent in the area's artisanal mining sites.

