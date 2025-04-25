Left Menu

The Protemnodon Puzzle: How Giant Kangaroos Vanished from Mount Etna

Giant kangaroos of the now-extinct genus Protemnodon were less mobile than their modern counterparts, residing primarily in the lush rainforests of Mount Etna. Changes in climate led to their extinction as they were unable to adapt to the drier conditions. New research sheds light on their limited foraging range and local extinction long before human involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wollongong | Updated: 25-04-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 10:47 IST
The Protemnodon Puzzle: How Giant Kangaroos Vanished from Mount Etna
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Giant kangaroos called Protemnodon once thrived in the rainforests of Mount Etna but were far less mobile than today's species, a new study reveals. Published in PLOS One, the research shows these animals led a sedentary lifestyle in a thriving ecosystem, vulnerable to adverse environmental changes.

Teeth fossils from Mount Etna Caves offered insights into the ancient movements of these megafauna, which roamed modest areas. The study indicates that their restricted foraging scope was due to a stable, ample food supply in the rainforests, a local adaptation which ultimately contributed to their demise during drier periods.

The techniques and findings from this study shift the focus of megafauna extinction theories from broad assumptions to unique local factors, highlighting how Protemnodon disappeared from the scene long before human activities influenced the landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025