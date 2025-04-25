The Protemnodon Puzzle: How Giant Kangaroos Vanished from Mount Etna

Giant kangaroos called Protemnodon once thrived in the rainforests of Mount Etna but were far less mobile than today's species, a new study reveals. Published in PLOS One, the research shows these animals led a sedentary lifestyle in a thriving ecosystem, vulnerable to adverse environmental changes.

Teeth fossils from Mount Etna Caves offered insights into the ancient movements of these megafauna, which roamed modest areas. The study indicates that their restricted foraging scope was due to a stable, ample food supply in the rainforests, a local adaptation which ultimately contributed to their demise during drier periods.

The techniques and findings from this study shift the focus of megafauna extinction theories from broad assumptions to unique local factors, highlighting how Protemnodon disappeared from the scene long before human activities influenced the landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)