Left Menu

V-Shaped Recovery in India's Housing Market: A 77% Surge in Registrations

The registration of housing properties in India's major cities, including Mumbai and Bengaluru, increased by 77% in the last financial year as compared to FY 2018-19. According to Square Yards, primary market sales now account for 57% of total registrations, with secondary sales seeing significant growth as well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:08 IST
V-Shaped Recovery in India's Housing Market: A 77% Surge in Registrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable turnaround since the pandemic, the registration of housing properties in India's metropolitan areas, such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, has surged by a staggering 77% over the last six years, according to a report by Square Yards.

The report, 'Primary Vs Secondary: Unpacking Demand Trends in India's Residential Market', highlights that primary market transactions account for 57% of the current registrations, while the secondary market covers the remaining 43%, signaling robust growth in both segments.

Industry expert Tanuj Shori, CEO & Founder of Square Yards, observed a significant rise in the demand for homeownership. This development has been a driving force behind the surge in primary sales, while a preference for ready-to-move-in homes has fueled growth in secondary transactions during the same period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT merge to revolutionize urban mobility with real-time smart traffic optimization

AI drives better ESG outcomes through efficiency and supply chain innovation

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025