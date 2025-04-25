Echoes of the Past: Nepal's Resilient Spirit Amid New Tremors

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal on Friday, coinciding with the country's commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the 2015 disaster, which killed more than 9,000 people. The quake's epicenter was located at Phulpingkot in Sindhupalchowk district, confirmed Kathmandu's Earthquake Measurement and Monitoring Centre.

On Thursday evening, another earthquake of 4.2 magnitude was reported with its epicenter at Ranmamaikot in western Nepal's Rukum district. These seismic activities come as Nepal reflects on its past tragedies and looks forward towards building resilience.

During a program to mark the 2015 earthquake anniversary, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli highlighted the urgency of preparing for natural disasters. He urged the Disaster Risk Minimisation and Management Authority to focus on preparedness and constructing quake-proof infrastructure. Oli also stressed addressing climate change effects to minimize potential damages.

