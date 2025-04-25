Blaze in the Barrens: A Wildfire Strikes New Jersey
A wildfire has erupted in New Jersey's Pine Barrens, covering nearly 62 sq km. The blaze was reportedly started by a 19-year-old man charged with arson. Weather conditions with low humidity and gusty winds have heightened the risk of the fire spreading, placing nearby developments at risk.
New Jersey's Pine Barrens are ablaze, with a significant wildfire spanning almost 62 square kilometers. Authorities report that a 19-year-old man, Joseph Kling, has been charged with arson for igniting the fire.
Weather conditions, including low humidity and gusty winds, have exacerbated the situation, raising concerns over the potential spread of the fire. No injuries have been reported, but several structures and vehicles have been incinerated.
Officials have emphasized the fire's proximity to populated areas, heightening fears of further damage, with comparisons being drawn to a 2007 wildfire. Firefighters are battling the elements to contain the blaze, which poses a significant threat to surrounding regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Two firefighters injured as blaze engulfs four-storey building in Gwalior: Official.
Fire Erupts in Gwalior: Two Firefighters Injured in Cylinder Blast
Firefighters Injured in Gujarat LPG Cylinder Explosion
Blaze Engulfs Bus in Rohini, Firefighters Swiftly Respond
Blazing Inferno: Firefighters Combat Massive Godown Fire in Prayagraj