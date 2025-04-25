Pioneering Urban River Rejuvenation: India's Path to Sustainable Waterways

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has set forth an ambitious plan to rejuvenate urban rivers in 145 Indian cities, supported by both the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The 2025 Action Plan prioritizes River-Sensitive Master Planning (RSMP), capacity building, and collaboration between cities to amplify river-centric urban governance.

Training for urban planners and administrators will commence in Tamil Nadu, expanding to additional states subsequently. Urban River Management Plans (URMPs) will be developed in 25 new cities this year with another 60 planned, involving the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) to account for environmental, social, and economic aspects of river governance.

Key cities like Kanpur, Ayodhya, and Bareilly have completed their URMPs. Notably, the Kham River Restoration Mission has gained international recognition, underlining India's leadership in sustainable urban river management. Backed by the World Bank, steering committees in several states will oversee the initiatives' rollout, complemented by advisory and engagement programs to bolster public awareness and participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)