Left Menu

Pioneering Urban River Rejuvenation: India's Path to Sustainable Waterways

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has approved a plan to rejuvenate urban rivers in 145 Indian cities. The initiative emphasizes River-Sensitive Master Planning, inter-city collaborations, and comprehensive Urban River Management Plans. Efforts aim to integrate environmental, social, and economic aspects into river governance, encouraging public participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:38 IST
Pioneering Urban River Rejuvenation: India's Path to Sustainable Waterways
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has set forth an ambitious plan to rejuvenate urban rivers in 145 Indian cities, supported by both the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The 2025 Action Plan prioritizes River-Sensitive Master Planning (RSMP), capacity building, and collaboration between cities to amplify river-centric urban governance.

Training for urban planners and administrators will commence in Tamil Nadu, expanding to additional states subsequently. Urban River Management Plans (URMPs) will be developed in 25 new cities this year with another 60 planned, involving the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) to account for environmental, social, and economic aspects of river governance.

Key cities like Kanpur, Ayodhya, and Bareilly have completed their URMPs. Notably, the Kham River Restoration Mission has gained international recognition, underlining India's leadership in sustainable urban river management. Backed by the World Bank, steering committees in several states will oversee the initiatives' rollout, complemented by advisory and engagement programs to bolster public awareness and participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025