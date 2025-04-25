Delhi's Fire Future: A Rs 500 Crore Upgrade

The Delhi government has announced a comprehensive upgrade plan for the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) with a budget allocation of Rs 500 crore. Out of this, Rs 125 crore has been designated for the procurement of advanced firefighting equipment, stated Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. This initiative is aimed at ensuring the DFS is equipped with world-class tools and always ready for any emergency.

The extensive budget includes the introduction of four aerial water towers, 17 water bowsers, and 24 quick-response vehicles to enhance the operational capabilities of the firefighting force. Additionally, new fire stations will be established in under-served areas and existing equipment will undergo thorough inspection and upgrades. A major revamp of the fire control room into a state-of-the-art, computerized hub is also underway.

Chief Minister Gupta emphasized the government's commitment to creating a highly efficient and reliable fire service for Delhi's citizens. Plans are also in motion to train firefighters for high-risk operations and deploy technology-driven tools like mini fire-fighting robots and computer-aided dispatch systems for real-time tracking of fire vehicles, further enhancing the DFS's capabilities to international standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)