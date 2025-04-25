Left Menu

Celebrating the Legacy of K Kasturirangan: A Space Visionary

K Kasturirangan, former ISRO chairman, passed away at 84. Known for his leadership at ISRO, he played a pivotal role in India's satellite technology development, especially the indigenous cryogenic propulsion tech. His contributions to space science and mentorship were fondly remembered by ISRO's current chairman, V Narayanan.

Updated: 25-04-2025 20:21 IST
K Kasturirangan, the iconic leader and former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), passed away at his residence in Bengaluru at the age of 84. He was afflicted by age-related ailments in recent months, confirmed by his family. His illustrious career leaves a lasting impact on the ISRO family and the field of space research.

The visionary scientist, who led the space agency from 1994 to 2003, engineered critical advancements in India's satellite technology. His most notable accomplishment includes approving the indigenous cryogenic propulsion technology, making India one of the six countries to achieve this feat. His cherished leadership style is fondly remembered by ISRO's current chairman, V Narayanan.

Under Kasturirangan's tenure, the ISRO Satellite Centre, now known as the R Rao Satellite Centre, became a world-class institution. His patience and mentorship inspired many, as recounted by Narayanan, especially during the moments of challenges in critical projects like the cryogenic program and Chandrayaan missions. His body will be kept at Raman Research Institute for the public to pay final respects on April 27.

