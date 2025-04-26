Fossil Mysteries and Space Races: Current Highlights in Science

Scientists have unearthed the fossil of the oldest-known ant in Brazil, a creature that existed during the dinosaur age 113 million years ago. Named Vulcanidris cratensis, this ant belonged to the extinct lineage of 'hell ants,' notable for their menacing jaws.

Elsewhere, a 'bone collector' caterpillar, discovered in Hawaii, uses a morbid tactic of wearing the remains of its prey. It camouflages in spider webs, safeguarding itself from predatory spiders while it feasts on insects like ants and flies.

In Peru, the ancient Caral civilization's tomb containing a high-status woman from 5,000 years ago was unearthed, revealing the role of women in ancient societies. Moreover, on the frontiers of space exploration, U.S. analysts disclose issues with a Russian satellite linked to a nuclear program, while China successfully launches the Shenzhou-20 mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)