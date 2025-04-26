Ashwini Vaishnaw Urges Electronics Industry to Achieve Six Sigma Standards

In a landmark move towards establishing India as a global leader in electronics manufacturing, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, launched the guidelines and official portal for the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) today. This initiative marks a pivotal moment in India's journey towards creating a robust and self-reliant electronics ecosystem.

Speaking at the grand launch event, Shri Vaishnaw laid out the Government’s phased strategy for advancing India's electronics sector. He detailed how the nation began by manufacturing finished products to build both volume and basic manufacturing confidence. This strategy then expanded into module-level manufacturing, followed by the development of critical components, and now aims at the production of core materials required for components.

Highlighting the progress, he noted that finished goods today account for 80–85% of the electronics value chain, a testament to India’s scale achievement. Shri Vaishnaw celebrated the five-fold growth in electronics production and the six-fold surge in exports, with production registering a CAGR of over 17% and exports soaring at a CAGR exceeding 20%. Significant progress has been achieved across product categories such as mobile phones, servers, laptops, and IT hardware.

ECMS: A Horizontal Scheme with Wide Industry Impact

The Minister described the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) as a "horizontal scheme," designed to benefit not only the electronics sector but also adjacent sectors like industrial machinery, automotive, and power industries.

He emphasized that a complete electronics ecosystem—from design to manufacturing—is emerging across India. ECMS will catalyze this transformation by supporting the entire supply chain, from subassemblies and components to capital equipment and machinery essential for manufacturing processes.

Driving Innovation, Quality, and Design Excellence

In his address, Shri Vaishnaw stressed the twin pillars crucial for India’s leadership in electronics—design capability and quality excellence. He called upon companies to establish robust design teams and set their sights on achieving Six Sigma quality standards, cautioning that adherence to global quality benchmarks would be non-negotiable in the coming era.

He also spoke about India's leaps in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data-driven innovation, mentioning that 350 datasets have already been uploaded on the Government’s AI Kosh platform. Furthermore, four AI tools developed by IITs are poised for release soon. New techno-legal solutions are being crafted to bolster India's electronics and innovation ecosystem.

ECMS Pipeline and Strong Industry Confidence

The Minister revealed that a strong pipeline of projects is already in place under ECMS, ready for approval, and expressed confidence that this marks only the beginning of India's surge as a global electronics manufacturing hub.

Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Shri S Krishnan, reiterated that ECMS will firmly position India as a global superpower in electronics manufacturing, emphasizing MeitY’s commitment to collaborate with all stakeholders for the scheme's success.

Sarvam AI to Build India's First Indigenous AI Foundation Model

A major announcement at the event was the selection of Sarvam AI to develop India's first indigenous AI foundational model, signaling a significant milestone for the country's AI innovation journey. This bold step will boost India’s ambitions in building sovereign AI capabilities.

Robust Participation from Government, Industry, and Global Community

The event witnessed participation from over 200 distinguished guests, including:

Senior officials from the Government of India

State Government representatives

Global embassy representatives

Senior leaders from domestic and international industries

Industry associations

Financial institutions and consulting firms

Media representatives

The wide and diverse attendance reflected the strong domestic and international confidence in India's manufacturing future.

Unique Features of ECMS

A detailed presentation highlighted the innovative architecture of ECMS, showcasing the scheme’s unique and differentiated features:

Hybrid Incentivization Model: For the first time, incentives are directly linked to employment generation , reinforcing economic growth and job creation.

Comprehensive Supply Chain Focus: Beyond incentivizing subassemblies and components, ECMS supports capital equipment manufacturing and the subassembly of manufacturing equipment.

First-Come, First-Served Allocation: Incentives will be awarded based on the order of applications, encouraging proactive and efficient participation.

Simplified Guidelines: Implementation guidelines are clear, precise, and designed to enhance ease of doing business without procedural complexity.

This forward-thinking structure aims to foster a competitive, dynamic, and resilient electronics manufacturing environment.

Industry Endorsement of India's Manufacturing Drive

During the session, industry leaders lauded the successful rollout of Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes by MeitY. They acknowledged the efficient and transparent disbursement processes, praising the Government’s commitment to fostering industrial growth through seamless execution.

A Moment of Remembrance

In a poignant moment, Union Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw and all attendees observed a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, reflecting the spirit of unity and resilience.