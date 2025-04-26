Left Menu

Revitalizing Ripples: Samba District's United River Cleanup

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district organized a successful cleanup along the Basanter riverbanks. Led by Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Sharma, the initiative saw government officials, civil society, and residents collaborate to restore the river's ecological health and beauty, emphasizing community responsibility for environmental conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-04-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 21:00 IST
Revitalizing Ripples: Samba District's United River Cleanup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant environmental initiative, officials in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district orchestrated a major cleanup operation along the banks of the Basanter river on Saturday.

The drive, situated near the Chichi Mata temple, united government authorities, civil society, and local residents in an all-day effort to rejuvenate this critical waterway.

Rajesh Sharma, the Deputy Commissioner of Samba, led the participants in removing waste and debris, greatly enhancing the riverbanks' ecological state and aesthetics. He emphasized the collective dedication to preserving natural resources as a community responsibility.

Prominent district officials, including the additional deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner (revenue), joined citizens, highlighting a strong government-community partnership. This effort is part of a broader strategy to foster environmental conservation and encourage civic engagement across the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025