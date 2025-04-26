Revitalizing Ripples: Samba District's United River Cleanup

In a significant environmental initiative, officials in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district orchestrated a major cleanup operation along the banks of the Basanter river on Saturday.

The drive, situated near the Chichi Mata temple, united government authorities, civil society, and local residents in an all-day effort to rejuvenate this critical waterway.

Rajesh Sharma, the Deputy Commissioner of Samba, led the participants in removing waste and debris, greatly enhancing the riverbanks' ecological state and aesthetics. He emphasized the collective dedication to preserving natural resources as a community responsibility.

Prominent district officials, including the additional deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner (revenue), joined citizens, highlighting a strong government-community partnership. This effort is part of a broader strategy to foster environmental conservation and encourage civic engagement across the district.

