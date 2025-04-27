A Final Farewell: Pope Francis Laid to Rest

Hundreds gathered on Sunday morning to pay their last respects at the tomb of Pope Francis, marking a significant departure from tradition as he was laid to rest outside the Vatican.

Francis' final resting place is at Santa Maria Maggiore, a basilica he deeply revered, located in Rome's most multicultural neighborhood. His funeral procession through St. Peter's Square drew around 150,000 mourners.

The simplicity of his burial place underscores the Pope's humble approach to life, with only 'Franciscus' inscribed above his tomb. In line with his devotion to Mary, a Byzantine icon and gifts from Francis adorn the basilica.

(With inputs from agencies.)