Left Menu

A Final Farewell: Pope Francis Laid to Rest

Pope Francis was buried at Santa Maria Maggiore, a notable departure from traditional Vatican burials. Thousands paid respects to the beloved Pope in the multicultural heart of Rome. His simple marble tomb reflects Francis' humble spirit, with a single rose placed to honor his legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-04-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 14:51 IST
A Final Farewell: Pope Francis Laid to Rest
Pope Francis

Hundreds gathered on Sunday morning to pay their last respects at the tomb of Pope Francis, marking a significant departure from tradition as he was laid to rest outside the Vatican.

Francis' final resting place is at Santa Maria Maggiore, a basilica he deeply revered, located in Rome's most multicultural neighborhood. His funeral procession through St. Peter's Square drew around 150,000 mourners.

The simplicity of his burial place underscores the Pope's humble approach to life, with only 'Franciscus' inscribed above his tomb. In line with his devotion to Mary, a Byzantine icon and gifts from Francis adorn the basilica.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025