Tragedy Strikes: Van Plunges into Well in Madhya Pradesh

A speeding van in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district plummeted into a water-filled well after hitting a bike, resulting in the tragic deaths of 11 people, police confirmed.

The accident occurred in the Narayangarh police station area, where 13 individuals were in the van. Nine passengers perished, and a rescuer named Manohar who descended into the well also died.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda reported that the van driver lost control, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and into the well. An ongoing rescue operation features the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) among other personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)