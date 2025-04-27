Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Van Plunges into Well in Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, a van collided with a bike and plunged into a well, resulting in 11 deaths, including a rescuer. A rescue operation involving the NDRF is ongoing. Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda confirmed that the driver lost control, leading to the horrific accident.

Mandsaur | Updated: 27-04-2025 18:27 IST
A speeding van in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district plummeted into a water-filled well after hitting a bike, resulting in the tragic deaths of 11 people, police confirmed.

The accident occurred in the Narayangarh police station area, where 13 individuals were in the van. Nine passengers perished, and a rescuer named Manohar who descended into the well also died.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda reported that the van driver lost control, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and into the well. An ongoing rescue operation features the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) among other personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

