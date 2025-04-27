Unveiling Fascinating Science: From Ancient Ants to Space Surprises

Scientists have unearthed a 113-million-year-old fossil in Brazil, shedding light on the earliest-known ant. The insect, with its distinctive scythe-like jaws, belongs to the ancient lineage known as hell ants, thriving during the Cretaceous era without any living descendants today.

In an intriguing discovery on Hawaii's Oahu island, researchers have found a predatory caterpillar nicknamed the 'bone collector.' This carnivorous insect creates a silken case adorned with inedible body parts, cleverly camouflaging itself while hunting trapped insects in spider webs.

U.S. analysts have reported issues with a Russian satellite, suspected to be tied to a nuclear anti-satellite program. Launched prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Cosmos 2553 satellite now appears to be malfunctioning, marking a potential setback for Moscow's space endeavors.

