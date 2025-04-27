Tragic Elephant Encounter Claims Tribal Man's Life in Kerala
A tribal man named Kali from Kerala died after being attacked by a wild elephant while collecting firewood. Despite efforts by forest personnel to save him, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Such incidents have been occurring frequently in Kerala's high ranges.
- Country:
- India
A tribal man named Kali, aged 50, succumbed to severe injuries inflicted by a wild elephant attack in Kerala's north district, police reported on Sunday.
Kali, a resident within Pudur's jurisdiction, encountered the elephant while gathering firewood in the dense Attappadi forest. Attempts to flee resulted in critical harm, ultimately proving fatal. Forest personnel promptly transported him to Kottathara Tribal Hospital and subsequently to the district hospital, but efforts to save him were unsuccessful.
This tragic incident is part of an alarming trend, with several similar fatalities reported in Kerala's high ranges in recent months.
(With inputs from agencies.)
