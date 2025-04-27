Left Menu

Tragic Elephant Encounter Claims Tribal Man's Life in Kerala

A tribal man named Kali from Kerala died after being attacked by a wild elephant while collecting firewood. Despite efforts by forest personnel to save him, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Such incidents have been occurring frequently in Kerala's high ranges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 27-04-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 22:04 IST
Tragic Elephant Encounter Claims Tribal Man's Life in Kerala
Kali
  • Country:
  • India

A tribal man named Kali, aged 50, succumbed to severe injuries inflicted by a wild elephant attack in Kerala's north district, police reported on Sunday.

Kali, a resident within Pudur's jurisdiction, encountered the elephant while gathering firewood in the dense Attappadi forest. Attempts to flee resulted in critical harm, ultimately proving fatal. Forest personnel promptly transported him to Kottathara Tribal Hospital and subsequently to the district hospital, but efforts to save him were unsuccessful.

This tragic incident is part of an alarming trend, with several similar fatalities reported in Kerala's high ranges in recent months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025