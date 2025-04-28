Eggshell Exposé: Cracking the Science Behind Easier Egg Peeling

Queensland, Apr 28 – The challenge of peeling a boiled egg without mangling it is all too familiar. Fortunately, science offers us strategies to improve this kitchen conundrum.

According to a range of studies conducted in the late 1960s and 1970s, the pH level, storage temperature, and age of eggs greatly affect their peelability after boiling. Older, and hence more alkaline eggs, tend to be easier to peel, while storage at around 22 degrees Celsius helps further.

Additional methods such as using room temperature eggs and starting with boiling water, or even trying alternative cooking methods like steaming or air frying, can make peeling easier. And once you've mastered the perfect peel, remember: eggshells aren't just waste—they have many uses, from gardening aids to scientific research.

(With inputs from agencies.)