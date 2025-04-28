Euro Zone Bonds Rise Amid Waiting Game for Key Economic Data

Euro zone government bonds saw a slight uptick on Monday, as markets eagerly await fresh direction amid the absence of new U.S. tariff developments. Investors turned their attention to upcoming economic data expected later in the week for clearer signals.

In the United States, investors are poised for the release of PCE inflation and GDP numbers slated for Wednesday, followed by April's nonfarm payroll report on Friday. Such data is crucial for assessing potential economic impacts from ongoing tariff disruptions, although this week's figures might be relatively premature in reflecting any substantial shifts.

Across Europe, inflation data, including key releases from Spain, Germany, France, and Italy, will be watched closely. A significant deviation in these figures might prompt a reassessment of expectations concerning the European Central Bank's interest rate policies. However, unless a major surprise occurs, the focus will likely remain on U.S. economic indicators.

