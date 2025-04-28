Left Menu

Euro Zone Bonds Rise Amid Waiting Game for Key Economic Data

Euro zone bonds experienced modest gains as the lack of U.S. tariff news left investors looking towards upcoming economic data. The focus is on U.S. inflation and GDP data as well as European inflation figures. Bond yields saw slight increases, but investors remain cautious ahead of data releases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-04-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 12:38 IST
Euro Zone Bonds Rise Amid Waiting Game for Key Economic Data
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Euro zone government bonds saw a slight uptick on Monday, as markets eagerly await fresh direction amid the absence of new U.S. tariff developments. Investors turned their attention to upcoming economic data expected later in the week for clearer signals.

In the United States, investors are poised for the release of PCE inflation and GDP numbers slated for Wednesday, followed by April's nonfarm payroll report on Friday. Such data is crucial for assessing potential economic impacts from ongoing tariff disruptions, although this week's figures might be relatively premature in reflecting any substantial shifts.

Across Europe, inflation data, including key releases from Spain, Germany, France, and Italy, will be watched closely. A significant deviation in these figures might prompt a reassessment of expectations concerning the European Central Bank's interest rate policies. However, unless a major surprise occurs, the focus will likely remain on U.S. economic indicators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025