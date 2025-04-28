The Electric Vehicle Battery Dilemma: Opportunities and Challenges

With electric vehicles (EVs) surging in popularity, a new challenge arises: the disposal of aging batteries. More than 17 million new EVs hit the market last year, and projections for this year suggest sales might reach 20 million.

While these vehicles help reduce carbon emissions, the batteries powering them create a disposal dilemma. In Australia alone, tens of thousands of tonnes of batteries will require recycling by 2030. The situation demands urgent solutions to maximize battery lifespan and ensure they are recycled or repurposed effectively.

To tackle this, vital data on battery health and composition must be accessible. Current restrictions imposed by manufacturers not only hinder repurposing efforts but pose risks like fire if batteries are improperly handled. Legislative action, as seen in California and planned for the EU, offers an essential pathway forward in addressing this growing issue.

