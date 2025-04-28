Inferno at Iranian Port: Mysterious Blast Raises Concerns

An explosion at Iran's Shahid Rajaei port on Saturday led to a catastrophic fire that was only extinguished on Monday, resulting in at least 70 deaths and over 1,000 injuries. Satellite images from Planet Labs PBC analyzed by The Associated Press illustrate the havoc wreaked by the incident.

Reports suggest the port had taken a chemical used in solid fuel for ballistic missiles, denied by the authorities despite the explosion's scale. The blast, which obliterated a nearby building and created craters measuring approximately 50 meters across, coincided with Iran's nuclear program talks with the U.S. Authorities have yet to provide an explanation.

Social media showed reddish smoke, indicating a chemical component similar to the 2020 Beirut port blast. The marine services CEO at the port, Saeed Jafari, claimed that cargo triggering the explosion was mislabeled. Misreported materials are suspected to have bypassed customs, possibly involving Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

