Left Menu

Inferno at Iranian Port: Mysterious Blast Raises Concerns

A devastating explosion at Iran's Shahid Rajaei port injures over 1,000 and kills at least 70 people. The blast raises questions about the cause and possible links to ballistic missile materials. Authorities deny receiving the shipment responsible. Satellite images reveal extensive damage, yet no official explanation has been provided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-04-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 23:18 IST
Inferno at Iranian Port: Mysterious Blast Raises Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

An explosion at Iran's Shahid Rajaei port on Saturday led to a catastrophic fire that was only extinguished on Monday, resulting in at least 70 deaths and over 1,000 injuries. Satellite images from Planet Labs PBC analyzed by The Associated Press illustrate the havoc wreaked by the incident.

Reports suggest the port had taken a chemical used in solid fuel for ballistic missiles, denied by the authorities despite the explosion's scale. The blast, which obliterated a nearby building and created craters measuring approximately 50 meters across, coincided with Iran's nuclear program talks with the U.S. Authorities have yet to provide an explanation.

Social media showed reddish smoke, indicating a chemical component similar to the 2020 Beirut port blast. The marine services CEO at the port, Saeed Jafari, claimed that cargo triggering the explosion was mislabeled. Misreported materials are suspected to have bypassed customs, possibly involving Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025