Tragic Fire Claims Lives in Liaoyang Restaurant

A tragic incident unfolded in northeastern China as a restaurant fire in Liaoyang claimed the lives of 22 individuals, leaving three others injured, according to CCTV, the state broadcaster.

The blaze commenced abruptly at 12:25 p.m. local time, initiating chaos and devastation in its wake.

The disaster highlights critical issues regarding fire safety protocols, urging an examination of preventive measures in public spaces to avert future tragedies.

