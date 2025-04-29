Kyiv's Mineral Conflict: The Battle for Ukraine's Resources

Kyiv and Washington are negotiating a deal that could grant the U.S. a stake in Ukraine's mineral wealth, triggering concerns among Ukrainians keen to protect their resources. Iron and rare earth minerals are central to Ukraine's economy, and citizens are wary of foreign exploitation.

In Kryvyi Rih, a mining town with significant iron ore deposits, locals criticize President Donald Trump's approach, fearing it compromises Ukraine's control over its valuable minerals. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, also from Kryvyi Rih, assures that the agreement is progressing towards a fairer outcome.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that previous U.S. aid to Kyiv will not be compensated through the mineral deal, a move aimed at placating national concerns. Ukrainians view the situation as a test of national sovereignty amid ongoing conflict with Russia.

