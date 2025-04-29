Tragedy in Rohini: Blazing Fires and Resilience Amidst Adversity

A devastating fire erupted in a jhuggi cluster in Rohini Sector 17, destroying over 800 shanties and claiming the lives of two young children. When firefighters arrived, locals allegedly pelted them with stones, further complicating efforts to control the blaze.

The fire brigade faced obstacles such as heavy traffic and narrow lanes, delaying their response. Residents criticized the late arrival, which they claim left their homes consumed by flames. Despite these hurdles, officials highlighted the persistent challenges faced by firefighters in urban areas.

Amidst mounting calls, Delhi has recorded a significant reduction in fire-related deaths, possibly due to improved emergency measures. Governmental figures have pledged support to the victims, offering immediate relief as the community comes to grips with the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)