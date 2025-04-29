Left Menu

Tragedy in Rohini: Blazing Fires and Resilience Amidst Adversity

A massive blaze reduced over 800 shanties in Rohini Sector 17 to ashes, killing two children. Stone pelting delayed firefighting efforts, highlighting accessibility challenges. Despite rising fire incidents, Delhi has seen a decline in fatalities in 2025. Local and governmental aid has been extended to the affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 17:34 IST
A devastating fire erupted in a jhuggi cluster in Rohini Sector 17, destroying over 800 shanties and claiming the lives of two young children. When firefighters arrived, locals allegedly pelted them with stones, further complicating efforts to control the blaze.

The fire brigade faced obstacles such as heavy traffic and narrow lanes, delaying their response. Residents criticized the late arrival, which they claim left their homes consumed by flames. Despite these hurdles, officials highlighted the persistent challenges faced by firefighters in urban areas.

Amidst mounting calls, Delhi has recorded a significant reduction in fire-related deaths, possibly due to improved emergency measures. Governmental figures have pledged support to the victims, offering immediate relief as the community comes to grips with the tragedy.

