Blazing Inferno: Mumbai's Electronics Showroom up in Flames
A massive fire erupted in a mall's electronics showroom in Mumbai's Bandra area, necessitating over 14 hours of firefighting. While no injuries were reported, the fire, which escalated to a level IV emergency, required the assistance of the National Disaster Response Force. The incident follows another major blaze in Mumbai.
A significant fire broke out at an electronics showroom in a Mumbai mall early Tuesday, continuing for over 14 hours. The incident occurred in Bandra's Link Square Mall, starting around 4.10 am and spreading from the basement showroom to upper floors.
Fortunately, there were no reported injuries. The fire, initially classified as level III, was upgraded to level IV by 6.25 am, prompting the Mumbai fire brigade to seek assistance from the National Disaster Response Force, which arrived by 7.50 am.
Chief fire officer Ravindra Ambulgekar led the efforts to control the blaze, deploying 13 fire engines. The cause remains unknown. This blaze marks the second major fire in Mumbai in two days after another at the Enforcement Directorate office.
