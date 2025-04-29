Blazing Inferno: Mumbai's Electronics Showroom up in Flames

A significant fire broke out at an electronics showroom in a Mumbai mall early Tuesday, continuing for over 14 hours. The incident occurred in Bandra's Link Square Mall, starting around 4.10 am and spreading from the basement showroom to upper floors.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries. The fire, initially classified as level III, was upgraded to level IV by 6.25 am, prompting the Mumbai fire brigade to seek assistance from the National Disaster Response Force, which arrived by 7.50 am.

Chief fire officer Ravindra Ambulgekar led the efforts to control the blaze, deploying 13 fire engines. The cause remains unknown. This blaze marks the second major fire in Mumbai in two days after another at the Enforcement Directorate office.

(With inputs from agencies.)