China Restaurant Fire Leaves 22 Dead: Safety Concerns Rise

A devastating fire in Liaoyang city, China, resulted in 22 deaths and three injuries. President Xi Jinping called for urgent care for victims and investigations into the cause. The incident underscores the need for improved safety measures as the May Day holiday nears, with Premier Li Qiang advocating for heightened vigilance.

A catastrophic fire in a Liaoyang city restaurant in China's Liaoning province has claimed the lives of 22 people, leaving three others injured.

The fire erupted at 12:25 p.m., with state media confirming these dire statistics, though the cause remains under investigation. The restaurant manager is currently in police custody.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has demanded comprehensive care for victims and investigations into the tragedy, emphasizing the importance of preventing similar accidents and ensuring public safety as the May Day holiday approaches. Premier Li Qiang echoed these sentiments, urging nationwide scrutiny for safety hazards.

