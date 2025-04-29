Left Menu

Indian Astronaut Joins Historic Axiom Space Mission to ISS

Axiom Space is set to launch its fourth mission to the International Space Station on May 29 from Florida. The mission, led by Peggy Whitson, includes Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and astronauts from Poland and Hungary, marking significant milestones for each country's space programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:58 IST
  • India

Axiom Space announced its upcoming fourth mission to the International Space Station (ISS) from the Kennedy Space Center on May 29, featuring a diverse crew set to make history. Among them is Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, whose mission will follow in the footsteps of Rakesh Sharma.

The Ax-4 crew also includes Sławosz Uznański from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary, both marking their respective countries' first ventures to the ISS. This mission serves as Poland's first government-sponsored space journey since 1978, and Hungary's first since 1980.

Veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson will command the mission, furthering her distinction as the American with the longest cumulative time in space. The team will travel aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, planning to conduct a 14-day mission to enhance international collaboration in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

