Wadhwani Foundation and ANRF: Catalyzing India's Technological Future

The Wadhwani Foundation has signed agreements with the government-backed ANRF and others, amounting to Rs 1,400 crore, aimed at advancing research in artificial intelligence and synthetic biology. This initiative includes setting up superhubs at IIT Kanpur and IIT Bombay, aiming to bridge the gap between research and practical application, stimulating innovation across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 20:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Wadhwani Foundation has embarked on a major collaboration with the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) and others, marked by agreements totaling Rs 1,400 crore, as announced on Tuesday. This partnership, unveiled at the 'YUGM' event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to revolutionize the fields of artificial intelligence and synthetic biology.

The Foundation plans a substantial investment exceeding Rs 700 crore, matched by funds from ANRF, IIT Kanpur, and IIT Bombay, to erect two superhubs and ten Wadhwani Innovation Network centres. The initiative is designed to transform existing research into tangible startup products and foster job creation, according to Ajay Kela, the foundation's president and CEO.

The ANRF, aspiring to cultivate a vibrant research culture across Indian universities and laboratories, will utilize part of its Rs 50,000 crore fund target for these efforts. Meanwhile, Wadhwani's contribution aims to spur further investments from industries and philanthropists, addressing gaps within India's nascent R&D landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

