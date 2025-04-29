Left Menu

Game-Changing Alliances: Wadhwani Foundation's Bold Moves in AI and Synthetic Biology

The Wadhwani Foundation, in collaboration with ANRF, has announced a Rs 1,400 crore initiative to drive innovation in emerging technologies like AI and synthetic biology. The partnership aims to transform research into practical applications through the establishment of superhubs at IIT Kanpur and IIT Bombay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 23:56 IST
Game-Changing Alliances: Wadhwani Foundation's Bold Moves in AI and Synthetic Biology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Wadhwani Foundation has embarked on a groundbreaking partnership with the government-backed Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) and other institutions, unveiling a massive Rs 1,400 crore initiative to revolutionize artificial intelligence (AI) and synthetic biology research.

During the 'YUGM' event, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Wadhwani Foundation pledged over Rs 700 crore, which will be complemented by matching funds from ANRF and leading educational institutions like IIT Kanpur and IIT Bombay, to establish two superhubs and ten centers of excellence.

Focusing on bridging the substantial gap in technology readiness levels, this collaboration seeks to propel emerging technologies like advanced AI, synthetic biology, and more, transforming research from mere academic interest to dynamic startups and job creators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025