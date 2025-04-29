Game-Changing Alliances: Wadhwani Foundation's Bold Moves in AI and Synthetic Biology

The Wadhwani Foundation has embarked on a groundbreaking partnership with the government-backed Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) and other institutions, unveiling a massive Rs 1,400 crore initiative to revolutionize artificial intelligence (AI) and synthetic biology research.

During the 'YUGM' event, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Wadhwani Foundation pledged over Rs 700 crore, which will be complemented by matching funds from ANRF and leading educational institutions like IIT Kanpur and IIT Bombay, to establish two superhubs and ten centers of excellence.

Focusing on bridging the substantial gap in technology readiness levels, this collaboration seeks to propel emerging technologies like advanced AI, synthetic biology, and more, transforming research from mere academic interest to dynamic startups and job creators.

