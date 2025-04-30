Left Menu

Tragedy in Burrabazar: Fatal Hotel Fire Raises Safety Concerns

A fire in Kolkata's Mechuapatti area claimed one life and injured three. The blaze caused panic in the congested Burrabazar area. Ten fire engines struggled to contain the fire due to the location's congestion. Officials called for a review of fire safety measures as an electrical short circuit is suspected.

Tragedy in Burrabazar: Fatal Hotel Fire Raises Safety Concerns
  • India

A devastating fire erupted in the Mechuapatti area of central Kolkata, resulting in one fatality and three injuries. The incident occurred on Tuesday night, plunging the congested Burrabazar locale into chaos and fear.

As panic spread, several individuals attempted to escape the building using windows and narrow ledges. Unfortunately, two people sustained injuries while jumping from the fourth floor.

The firefighting efforts involved ten engines that managed to control the blaze despite the operational hurdles posed by the crowded market area. Authorities, led by Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, are urging stricter fire safety measures following this tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

