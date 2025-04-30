Russian Drone Attacks Escalate in Kharkiv and Dnipro: A City Under Siege

Late on Tuesday, swarms of Russian drones launched a devastating assault on the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Dnipro, resulting in the death of at least one person and injuries to 30 others, according to official reports.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, bore the brunt with 16 strikes that left 30 people injured, confirmed Mayor Ihor Terekhov. The attack targeted multiple areas, including a high-rise apartment block, private homes, and civil infrastructure, adding a grim chapter to the city's frequent experiences with drone and missile attacks.

Dnipro, located in Ukraine's southeast, saw drones igniting fires and causing fatal casualties, as noted by Dnipropetrovsk governor Serhiy Lysak. Both cities have been persistent targets throughout the conflict, which is now in its third year, even as Russian ground forces focus on the Donbas region.

