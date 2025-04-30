Left Menu

Mild Shakes and Monitoring: New Zealand's Earthquake Alert

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit off New Zealand's west coast with no reported damage or tsunami warning. The tremor, occurring 187 miles southwest of Invercargill, was six miles underwater. Another 6.8 quake was recorded near Macquarie Island, highlighting New Zealand's seismic activity as part of the Pacific's 'Ring of Fire.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 30-04-2025 03:45 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 03:45 IST
Mild Shakes and Monitoring: New Zealand's Earthquake Alert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the west coast of New Zealand early Wednesday, with no immediate reports of damage or tsunami alerts, officials confirmed.

The US Geological Survey detailed that the seismic event took place shortly after 1 am local time, located approximately 187 miles southwest of Invercargill and six miles beneath the ocean's surface.

New Zealand's seismic monitoring agency noted the quake was not felt on land. A subsequent, stronger quake of 6.8 magnitude was detected in the Macquarie Island region, situating New Zealand firmly within the geologically active 'Ring of Fire.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025