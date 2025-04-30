Mild Shakes and Monitoring: New Zealand's Earthquake Alert

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the west coast of New Zealand early Wednesday, with no immediate reports of damage or tsunami alerts, officials confirmed.

The US Geological Survey detailed that the seismic event took place shortly after 1 am local time, located approximately 187 miles southwest of Invercargill and six miles beneath the ocean's surface.

New Zealand's seismic monitoring agency noted the quake was not felt on land. A subsequent, stronger quake of 6.8 magnitude was detected in the Macquarie Island region, situating New Zealand firmly within the geologically active 'Ring of Fire.'

(With inputs from agencies.)