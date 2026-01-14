Left Menu

Uttarayan: Where Kites Paint the Sky and Hearts Soar

Uttarayan transforms Ahmedabad's skies with colorful kites as the city celebrates the Makar Sankranti festival. The air is filled with cries of 'Kai Po Che' and traditional aromas, while residents engage in spirited kite-flying battles and savor local delicacies. The International Kite Festival further amplifies the festive atmosphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-01-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 14:52 IST
  • India

On a vibrant Wednesday morning in Ahmedabad, vibrant kites filled the air as residents celebrated 'Uttarayan', a festive highlight of the Makar Sankranti festival.

The festival atmosphere in Gujarat is unmatched, with cries of 'Kai Po Che' marking triumphant kite battles and Bollywood music adding rhythm to the day.

Residents indulged in traditional sweets and festive foods, while the International Kite Festival added an international flair, even attracting notable figures like Prime Minister Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

