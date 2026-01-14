Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident in Husainpur Ahmadpur Pawan: Children Lost

Four individuals, three of whom were children, tragically drowned in a pond in Husainpur Ahmadpur Pawan village. The victims, who had left their homes without informing their families, were identified after their bodies were recovered. Authorities are investigating the incident further, with post-mortem examinations underway.

Tragedy struck in the village of Husainpur Ahmadpur Pawan as four individuals, including three children, were found drowned in a pond, according to local police reports on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Manish Shandilya, revealed that the boys had left home on Tuesday evening without notification to their families. Their lifeless bodies were discovered in the village pond the following day.

The victims have been identified as Prince Sonkar and Priyanshu, both 10, Pratik Sonkar, 13, and Karan, 19. Preliminary investigations point to an intention to bathe in the pond as the cause of drowning. Further examinations and post-mortem reports are awaited to confirm the cause of death. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences to the grieving families.

