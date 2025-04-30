Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Hotel Fire in Mechuapatti Area

A massive fire at a hotel in Mechuapatti, Kolkata, resulted in fourteen deaths, including a woman and two children, with another thirteen injured. A Special Investigation Team is probing the incident. The fire, reported at 7:30 PM, was controlled by 10 fire tenders by 3:30 AM.

Kolkata | Updated: 30-04-2025 08:40 IST
A massive fire at a hotel in Kolkata's Mechuapatti area claimed fourteen lives, with thirteen more injured, according to police sources. Among the deceased are a woman, a boy, and a girl.

The tragedy unfolded when the blaze erupted around 7:30 PM at a hotel housing 88 guests in its 42 rooms. Firefighters employed ten tenders to battle the inferno, finally bringing it under control by 3:30 AM, a fire department officer stated.

An investigation led by a Special Investigation Team is underway, with a forensic team set to examine the premises, which remains cordoned off as authorities search for the cause of the fatal blaze.

