Step Inside IAEA’s High-Tech Labs: New Virtual Tours Reveal Safety & Security Science

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has launched two immersive virtual tours that open the doors to some of its most advanced laboratories, allowing visitors to explore the critical science and technology behind global radiation safety and nuclear security efforts. These new digital experiences offer rare access to the IAEA’s Workplace Monitoring Laboratory in Seibersdorf, Austria, and the Nuclear Security Detection and Monitoring Equipment Laboratory at the IAEA Headquarters in Vienna.

These labs are vital hubs of innovation, international collaboration, and operational excellence. From safeguarding nuclear materials to ensuring worker safety in environments where radioactive substances are handled, the tours showcase how cutting-edge instruments and dedicated professionals uphold some of the highest standards of nuclear oversight and emergency preparedness in the world.

Workplace Monitoring Laboratory: Safeguarding Workers at Seibersdorf

Nestled within the IAEA's Seibersdorf facility, the Workplace Monitoring Laboratory is responsible for ensuring radiation protection across all IAEA laboratories at the site. Staffed by skilled radiation monitoring technicians, the laboratory is at the heart of occupational safety operations, carrying out daily assessments of radiation levels across work surfaces, equipment, and even the air.

Technicians perform large area surface sampling, calibrate monitoring instruments, and manage the secure handling and storage of radioactive materials. The lab also maintains a 24/7 emergency response capability, prepared to intervene immediately in the case of radiological incidents within the facility.

The virtual tour offers a behind-the-scenes look into daily operations, including access to the irradiation bunker — a specialized chamber where radiation detection devices are tested and calibrated. This facility is not only essential to IAEA staff but supports international missions by ensuring instruments used in the field are accurate and reliable.

“This virtual experience offers visitors insight into the rigorous safety checks conducted daily, providing a better understanding of how we keep our workplace safe,” said Miroslav Pinak, Head of the IAEA’s Radiation Safety and Monitoring Section.

This tour is a perfect complement to the IAEA’s Individual Monitoring Laboratory in Vienna, which evaluates radiation exposure levels for more than 3,000 occupationally exposed workers annually, playing a vital role in safeguarding personnel involved in global nuclear operations.

Nuclear Security Detection and Monitoring Lab: Shielding the World from Threats

At the IAEA Headquarters in Vienna, another crucial facility is revealed in the second virtual tour: the Nuclear Security Detection and Monitoring Equipment Laboratory. This state-of-the-art laboratory supports countries around the world in their efforts to detect and prevent nuclear and radiological threats.

The laboratory's core mission involves the testing, maintenance, and deployment of advanced radiation detection systems. These tools are essential for identifying unauthorized radioactive materials, particularly in high-risk scenarios such as large public gatherings, international events, or border control operations.

Visitors to the virtual tour can explore a suite of portable radiation detection equipment, spectrometers, and mobile monitoring stations. The tour also highlights how training is conducted for national authorities and security agencies, ensuring equipment is operated correctly and maintained to international standards.

“Through this virtual stroll, users can explore different detection technologies and learn how our experts ensure these systems are always ready for use,” explained Itimad Soufi, Head of the IAEA’s Nuclear Security Section for Material Outside of Regulatory Control.

A Global Educational Resource

These new virtual tours offer more than just a look at impressive machinery—they serve as an educational gateway for policymakers, industry experts, students, and the general public. The interactive format demonstrates how sophisticated safety and security practices are developed, implemented, and upheld.

Both tours also reflect the IAEA’s broader mission to foster transparency and build trust in nuclear science by showing how comprehensive monitoring and secure equipment handling are non-negotiable parts of modern nuclear operations.

Through these digital initiatives, the IAEA not only underscores its commitment to international nuclear safety but also invites the world to appreciate the precision, diligence, and cooperation involved in managing nuclear technologies for peaceful and secure purposes.