Left Menu

HCL Group Launches ClimaForce Fund to Spur Low-Carbon Innovations in India

The HCL Group, in collaboration with the India Climate Collaborative, has launched the HCL ClimaForce Fund, a INR 25 crore initiative aimed at fostering climate innovations in cooling, buildings, and freight mobility. The Fund supports over 20 solutions in scaling market-ready technologies crucial for India's low-carbon development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 12:33 IST
HCL Group Launches ClimaForce Fund to Spur Low-Carbon Innovations in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The HCL Group, in partnership with India Climate Collaborative (ICC), has launched the HCL ClimaForce Fund. This INR 25 crore philanthropic initiative aims to support climate-friendly innovations across cooling, buildings, and freight mobility, which are pivotal to India's development and climate objectives.

Given the projected rise in cooling demand and the expansion of India's built environment, alongside increasing freight emissions, the ClimaForce Fund is timely. It will back innovations that are ready for market deployment but face scaling challenges, including financial constraints and industry risk aversion.

Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra and ICC CEO Shloka Nath emphasize the Fund's role as a bridge between innovation and industry adoption. By partnering with innovators, the industry can integrate sustainable practices, meeting regulatory demands while contributing to India's climate goals. The Fund invites applications starting April 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025