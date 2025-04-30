HCL Group Launches ClimaForce Fund to Spur Low-Carbon Innovations in India

The HCL Group, in partnership with India Climate Collaborative (ICC), has launched the HCL ClimaForce Fund. This INR 25 crore philanthropic initiative aims to support climate-friendly innovations across cooling, buildings, and freight mobility, which are pivotal to India's development and climate objectives.

Given the projected rise in cooling demand and the expansion of India's built environment, alongside increasing freight emissions, the ClimaForce Fund is timely. It will back innovations that are ready for market deployment but face scaling challenges, including financial constraints and industry risk aversion.

Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra and ICC CEO Shloka Nath emphasize the Fund's role as a bridge between innovation and industry adoption. By partnering with innovators, the industry can integrate sustainable practices, meeting regulatory demands while contributing to India's climate goals. The Fund invites applications starting April 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)