China Celebrates Astronauts' Safe Return from Record-Breaking Space Mission

Three Chinese astronauts returned safely after spending six months on China’s space station, completing several feats including breaking the record for the longest single spacewalk. The mission also involved a series of space science experiments. The crew handed over control to a new team upon their return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 30-04-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 13:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
After six months aboard China's space station, three Chinese astronauts, including the country's third female astronaut, returned safely to Earth on Wednesday. They landed at Dongfeng, Inner Mongolia, after weather delays.

The astronauts set records for both the longest single spacewalk and extended stay in space by a Chinese crew. Their mission also included a variety of space science experiments spanning microgravity physics and space life sciences.

The Chinese crew handed over control of the space station before their return, the latest milestone in China's stand-alone space endeavors, prompted by their exclusion from the International Space Station cooperative due to military ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

