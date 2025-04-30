China Celebrates Astronauts' Safe Return from Record-Breaking Space Mission

After six months aboard China's space station, three Chinese astronauts, including the country's third female astronaut, returned safely to Earth on Wednesday. They landed at Dongfeng, Inner Mongolia, after weather delays.

The astronauts set records for both the longest single spacewalk and extended stay in space by a Chinese crew. Their mission also included a variety of space science experiments spanning microgravity physics and space life sciences.

The Chinese crew handed over control of the space station before their return, the latest milestone in China's stand-alone space endeavors, prompted by their exclusion from the International Space Station cooperative due to military ties.

