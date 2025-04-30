Capital's Water Woes: A Fresh Wave of Solutions
Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta discusses initiatives with the Delhi Jal Board to upgrade the city's aging sewage infrastructure and ensure equal water distribution. Focus includes Yamuna River cleaning and modernizing outdated pipelines. Delhi plans phased improvements to tackle current water and sewage challenges.
In a recent meeting held on Wednesday, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta outlined an ambitious plan to overhaul the city's water and sewage infrastructure alongside the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).
Gupta highlighted that the government will embark on phased programs to replace the city's aging 30-year-old water and sewage pipelines. The plan underscores key areas like equal water distribution, improving sewerage systems, and upgrading existing facilities.
Gupta aims to make strides in addressing the capital's water supply issues, Yamuna River cleanliness, and sewage management challenges, all of which remain interconnected as Delhi's population continues to grow. According to Gupta, modernizing these facilities is crucial in ensuring the city's infrastructure meets the current demands.
