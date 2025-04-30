Left Menu

Europe's Preparedness Plan: Lessons from the Iberian Blackout

A significant blackout in Spain and Portugal has underscored the importance of emergency preparedness for short-term crises. EU's crisis prevention chief urged European citizens to maintain a 72-hour survival kit, including cash, as part of a broader preparedness strategy introduced by the European Commission.

The unexpected extensive blackout in Spain and Portugal has once again brought to light the critical importance of being prepared for emergencies. The European Union's top crisis prevention official has stressed the necessity for citizens to have a ready survival kit for the first critical hours or days of any potential emergency situation.

Speaking to Reuters, European Commissioner Hadja Lahbib highlighted how the recent power outage aligns with events the EU's newly presented preparedness strategy aims to address. Last month, this strategy was unveiled, emphasizing the requirement for all EU citizens to be equipped with a 72-hour survival kit.

Lahbib pointed out that the blackout demonstrated a vital lesson: the need to keep some cash on hand. During crises, electronic bank cards can become ineffective, turning into mere plastic cards. Essential items such as a torch, water, and food, alongside cash, should be part of every household's emergency kit.

