Deutsche Boerse Acquires Allfunds for €5.3 Billion: A Strategic Move

German stock exchange giant Deutsche Boerse has announced an acquisition agreement for Allfunds, a fund trading platform listed in Amsterdam, amounting to €5.3 billion ($6.19 billion).

The deal, disclosed in a statement on Wednesday, specifies a purchase price of €8.8 per Allfunds share: €6 in cash and an addition of 0.0122 Deutsche Boerse Group shares for each Allfunds share.

Initial negotiations started in November with a lower offer, reflecting strategic adjustments in Deutsche Boerse's acquisition plan. As of Wednesday, Deutsche Boerse was valued at €39.41 billion, underscoring its financial stability and market influence.

