Deutsche Boerse Acquires Allfunds for €5.3 Billion: A Strategic Move

Deutsche Boerse, a prominent German stock exchange operator, has finalized a deal to acquire Amsterdam-listed fund trading platform Allfunds valued at €5.3 billion. The agreement involves a mixed payment of cash and shares. Initial negotiations priced Allfunds lower, highlighting a strategic investment for Deutsche Boerse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 02:21 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 02:21 IST
German stock exchange giant Deutsche Boerse has announced an acquisition agreement for Allfunds, a fund trading platform listed in Amsterdam, amounting to €5.3 billion ($6.19 billion).

The deal, disclosed in a statement on Wednesday, specifies a purchase price of €8.8 per Allfunds share: €6 in cash and an addition of 0.0122 Deutsche Boerse Group shares for each Allfunds share.

Initial negotiations started in November with a lower offer, reflecting strategic adjustments in Deutsche Boerse's acquisition plan. As of Wednesday, Deutsche Boerse was valued at €39.41 billion, underscoring its financial stability and market influence.

