Left Menu

India Braces for a Scorching May with Above-Normal Heatwaves

The India Meteorological Department forecasts above-normal temperatures across India in May, with more heatwave days than usual. Occasional thunderstorms may prevent severe heat spikes seen in previous years, while most regions are expected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:17 IST
India Braces for a Scorching May with Above-Normal Heatwaves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a hot May for most parts of India, with temperatures expected to soar above normal. However, thunderstorms may deter heat levels from reaching last year's extremes.

According to IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, heatwave days this year are expected to exceed normal levels by one to four days across multiple regions, including Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, rainfall is predicted to be normal to above-normal in most areas, with north India expected to exceed the long-period rainfall average significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025