India Braces for a Scorching May with Above-Normal Heatwaves
The India Meteorological Department forecasts above-normal temperatures across India in May, with more heatwave days than usual. Occasional thunderstorms may prevent severe heat spikes seen in previous years, while most regions are expected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:17 IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a hot May for most parts of India, with temperatures expected to soar above normal. However, thunderstorms may deter heat levels from reaching last year's extremes.
According to IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, heatwave days this year are expected to exceed normal levels by one to four days across multiple regions, including Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand.
Meanwhile, rainfall is predicted to be normal to above-normal in most areas, with north India expected to exceed the long-period rainfall average significantly.
