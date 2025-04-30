India Braces for a Scorching May with Above-Normal Heatwaves

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a hot May for most parts of India, with temperatures expected to soar above normal. However, thunderstorms may deter heat levels from reaching last year's extremes.

According to IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, heatwave days this year are expected to exceed normal levels by one to four days across multiple regions, including Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, rainfall is predicted to be normal to above-normal in most areas, with north India expected to exceed the long-period rainfall average significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)