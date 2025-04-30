India's Pivotal Role in Advancing ITER Fusion Project

In a groundbreaking development, the ITER nuclear fusion project has marked a major achievement by completing its main magnet system. India played a crucial role in this feat, contributing significantly to the infrastructure of the initiative.

ITER, a collaboration involving over 30 nations, including China, the United States, Russia, Japan, South Korea, and the European Union, strives to demonstrate the viability of fusion energy at an industrial scale. The recent completion of the magnet system is vital for creating and controlling the ultra-hot plasma necessary for fusion reactions.

Hailed as a potential revolution in energy generation, fusion promises a clean, nearly limitless power source without the radioactive waste and carbon emissions associated with current technologies. As private companies increasingly invest in fusion research, ITER's progress signals hope for a sustainable, energy-secure future.

(With inputs from agencies.)