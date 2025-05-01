Left Menu

Surge in Home Deliveries Across Major Indian Cities in 2024-25

The Delhi-NCR region saw an 8% decrease in home deliveries, with 44,423 units delivered in the 2023-24 fiscal year. PropEquity's data highlights a 33% increase in home deliveries across major Indian cities in 2024-25. Pune led with 81,563 units, followed by significant growth in Thane and Hyderabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:39 IST
Surge in Home Deliveries Across Major Indian Cities in 2024-25
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi-NCR experienced an 8% decline in residential units delivered in the last financial year, totaling 44,423 homes, as reported by PropEquity.

Across nine major cities, home deliveries surged by 33% in 2024-25, reaching 4,06,889 units compared to 3,06,600 units previously, with Pune showing the highest growth.

Industry leaders credit the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) for improving project delivery timelines, fostering a trend of increasing deliveries by reputed developers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025