Surge in Home Deliveries Across Major Indian Cities in 2024-25
The Delhi-NCR region saw an 8% decrease in home deliveries, with 44,423 units delivered in the 2023-24 fiscal year. PropEquity's data highlights a 33% increase in home deliveries across major Indian cities in 2024-25. Pune led with 81,563 units, followed by significant growth in Thane and Hyderabad.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi-NCR experienced an 8% decline in residential units delivered in the last financial year, totaling 44,423 homes, as reported by PropEquity.
Across nine major cities, home deliveries surged by 33% in 2024-25, reaching 4,06,889 units compared to 3,06,600 units previously, with Pune showing the highest growth.
Industry leaders credit the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) for improving project delivery timelines, fostering a trend of increasing deliveries by reputed developers.
