Surge in Home Deliveries Across Major Indian Cities in 2024-25

Delhi-NCR experienced an 8% decline in residential units delivered in the last financial year, totaling 44,423 homes, as reported by PropEquity.

Across nine major cities, home deliveries surged by 33% in 2024-25, reaching 4,06,889 units compared to 3,06,600 units previously, with Pune showing the highest growth.

Industry leaders credit the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) for improving project delivery timelines, fostering a trend of increasing deliveries by reputed developers.

(With inputs from agencies.)